Man questioned in relation to Kilkenny sudden death released without charge

By Conor Kane

A man who was questioned in relation to the sudden death on Sunday of a 29-year-old mother has been released from custody without charge.

Gardaí will now prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the death in Freshford, Co Kilkenny, of Rita Apine who was found critically injured at the bottom of her stairs at midday on Sunday and died in hospital.

Gardaí have confirmed that Ms Apine had head injuries when she was found.

Originally from Latvia, Ms Apine had a young daughter and had moved into a rented house in Freshford late last year, having previously lived in Kilkenny city.

She was treated by paramedics outside the house on Bridge Street in Freshford after being found injured just after 12 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, but died in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at University Hospital in Waterford on Monday by deputy state pathologist Linda Mulligan.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau performed a forensic examination of the house in Freshford on Monday.

A man in his 30s, also from eastern Europe, who was arrested on Sunday afternoon was detained overnight and throughout Monday but released without charge on Monday night.