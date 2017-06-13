Man pulled from River Liffey

A man has been pulled from the River Liffey this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident near Burgh Quay at around 4.45pm.

It has been reported that the man slipped into the river at the Bachelor's Walk end.

The man was taken to hospital immediately after.

His condition is yet to be reported.
