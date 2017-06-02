Man pleads guilty to possessing nearly 3,000 child pornography images

A 20-year old man has pleaded guilty to one count of possessing nearly 3,000 images of child pornography, writes David Raleigh.

Appearing before Limerick Circuit Court, the man also admitted one count of possessing over 700 movie files containing child pornography.

The man pleaded guilty to having the illegal material at his home, on February 10, 2016, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

The man admitted possessing 2,683 images and 721 movie files in total.

Prosecuting counsel John O'Sullivan described the case as "highly sensitive".

A psychological report was sought by the man's defence.

On January 10, 2017, the man pleaded guilty at Limerick Circuit Court to five other separate charges relating to possessing child pornography, as well as, sending indecent or obscene messages by telephone, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) and Section 13 (2) of the Post Office (Amendment) Act, 1951, as amended by Section 4 of the Communications Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2007.

Judge Tom O'Donnell granted an application by the man's lawyer preventing the media reporting the defendant's name.

The man was placed on the national register for sex offenders and he must notify gardaí of his whereabouts and if he changes his address.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear before Limerick Circuit Court on July 10 for a date for sentencing.