Man on trial accused of murdering ex-girlfriend after 'luring her to hotel under false identity'

The trial of a Dublin man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend has heard there was a blood-stained cloth stuffed inside her mouth when her body was found on the floor of a hotel room.

Eric Locke of St. John’s Park East in Clondalkin denies murdering Sonia Blount in room 346 of the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght in February 2014.

The 35-year-old admits strangling her to death but claims he was overcome by a mental disorder and did not mean to kill her.

It is the prosecution’s case that he lured her to the hotel by assuming a false identity online.