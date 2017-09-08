Man on Beretta, ammo and silencer rap held following confrontation with armed gardaí

A Dubin man has been charged with possessing a Beretta handgun, a silencer and ammunition following a confrontation with armed gardai during which shots were fired, writes Tom Tuite.

Andrew O’Keeffe, 28, from Drumcliff Road, Cabra West, made no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Friday.

He also had no reply when charged with firearms offences and was remanded in custody pending his next appearance on September 13 at Cloverhill District Court.

He was arrested following an incident in west Dublin during which shots were fired by officers from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on Wednesday.

A van was intercepted by officers from the Special Crime Task Force – which is attached to the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB)– at about 3pm on Kylemore Way in Inchicore.

Shots were fired by gardaí during the incident in which no one was injured and the firearm and silencer were recovered.

A second man thought to be involved in the incident fled the scene.

The arrested man was detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

Mr O’Keeffe was brought to appear before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Friday evening to face two charges under the Firearms Act in connection with the incident.

He is accused of unlawful possession of a 9mm Beretta handgun and a silencer along with nine rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Det Garda Fiona Connaughton of the DOCB told Judge Halpin that the accused was charged at Ballyfermot station on Friday at 3.41pm after which he made no reply.

She confirmed that gardaí intended to object to bail however defence solicitor Geraldine Wycherly said that a bail application was not being made at this stage.

Mr O’Keeffe, who was wearing a navy T-shirt, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners, sat silently throughout the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday. His solicitor also told Judge Halpin that her client consented to appearing via video-link at his next hearing.

Legal aid was granted.