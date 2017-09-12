Man murdered in Dublin gangland-style shooting

A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Dublin.

It is believed the man received multiple gunshot wounds in the incident, which happened on Wheatfield Avenue in Neilstown.

The incident was reported to gardaí at around 9.40pm yesterday.

The man, who lived on Wheatfield Avenue with his partner, was treated at the scene by the emergency services, but died on the road.

He was known to gardaí and had spent time in prison. At the time of his death, he was out on bail on firearms offences.

The gangland-style attack is not believed to be connected to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The area has been sealed off and a forensic examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact them at Roanastown Garda Station.