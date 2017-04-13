Man missing from Cork

A man is missing from his home in Togher, Cork.

33-year-old Wiktor Kaczmarczyk has been missing since Tuesday April 11.

He was last seen at Centra in Togher at around 6pm.

He is 5’ 10” in height, of medium build, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen Wiktor was wearing beige shorts, a black t-shirt with a white skull logo on the front.

Gardaí and Wiktor’s family have serious concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.