Man 'masturbated on woman in Cork supermarket queue'

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man charged in relation to an allegation of masturbating behind a woman in a queue in a supermarket in full view of the public, writes Liam Heylin.

Detective Garda Edmond O’Donoghue arrested Abel Etonga, 24, and brought him before Cork District Court late yesterday afternoon.

The young man is charged with sexual assault on October 3. Det Garda O’Donoghue said the defendant was charged with committing an almost identical offence on April 8, again in a shop.

He said the prosecution opposed bail being granted because of the seriousness of the alleged facts and fears that similar or more serious offences would be committed in the future.

The detective said it was alleged that a woman was in a supermarket queue in Cork when the accused masturbated himself to climax onto the back of her jeans.

She was unaware of anything occurring but another woman in the queue brought it to her attention that there was semen on the back of her jeans, it was alleged.

“It was obviously very upsetting. My fear is that if given bail he will commit further serious offences. It is alleged that he committed a very similar offence in April,” the detective said.

Solicitor Donal Daly said while the alleged incidents would have been extremely upsetting there was no allegation of physical violence.

He said the defendant’s family would supervise him and get treatment for him. Inspector Daniel Coholan expressed concerns about the ability of the family to supervise him on a full-time basis.

Judge Olann Kelleher released him on bail until Thursday. His address was Brooklodge Drive, Glanmire, but he is to stay with a relative at Maple Woods, Ballinacurra, Midleton.

Bail conditions included a curfew to be at that address from 6pm each evening, sign daily at Midleton Garda Station, and stay out of Glanmire and parks and playgrounds.

