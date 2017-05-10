Man makes emotional appeal for information about missing brother in Cork

A family have appealed for any information regarding a missing man in Cork.

Oliver Kelly spoke to Patricia Messinger on C103’s CorkToday show about his brother Daniel Kelly, who is missing from Kinsale in Cork.

"He's never been like this in his life, this is very unusual for him. He's quite easy-going he had no worries," Mr Kelly said.

Daniel Kelly left for work yesterday morning but he never arrived. He works at Gamestop in Middleton and also at their branch at Patrick Street, Cork city.

His brother said that nobody knows of his whereabouts and that his family are worried.

"It's tough, it's very tough," he said.

He is described as being 6’ 1’’ with fair hair, neat beard and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing jeans and a hoodie. Gardaí believe that Daniel may have travelled to Dublin and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.