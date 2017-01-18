Man loses appeal against conviction for murder of Shane Geoghegan

Barry Doyle has lost his Supreme Court appeal over the murder of Shane Geoghegan.

Mr Geoghegan, a rugby player, was killed in a case of mistaken identity in Limerick in November 2008.

Mr Doyle was found guilty in 2012 by a jury at the Central Criminal Court and sentenced to life in prison.

He was granted leave to appeal the ruling to the six-judge Supreme Court last June, which this morning ruled his conviction would stand.