Man loses appeal against conviction for murder of Shane Geoghegan
18/01/2017 - 12:01:43
Barry Doyle has lost his Supreme Court appeal over the murder of Shane Geoghegan.
Mr Geoghegan, a rugby player, was killed in a case of mistaken identity in Limerick in November 2008.
Mr Doyle was found guilty in 2012 by a jury at the Central Criminal Court and sentenced to life in prison.
He was granted leave to appeal the ruling to the six-judge Supreme Court last June, which this morning ruled his conviction would stand.
