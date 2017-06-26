Man living in nursing home separated from wife of 63 years: 'I pray, and then I cry'

An elderly couple, who have been married for 63 years, were recently separated when only one place was granted to them in a nursing home to which they both applied.

Michael Devereux, 89, and his wife Kathleen, 85, both applied for the home under the Fair Deal scheme in March.

Michael was accepted into the home, but Kathleen's application was not granted, with the reason given she was independent enough to live outside of a nursing home.

Michael and Kathleen and their son Tom told Joe Duffy on Liveline this afternoon that this was the first time in 60 years that the couple had been separated.

“My father was accepted, and he went into a nursing home at the start of April,” said Tom, who helped the couple complete their applications.

He said that when his mother was not accepted he asked for a review which was also unsuccessful.

"This was despite a letter from her GP saying that she needed long-term care," Tom said.

Michael said he was unable to sleep at night due to Kathleen's absence.

He said: "I can’t sleep at night even. I’m waking at three o’clock, maybe at four o’clock every morning, and what do I do?

"I pray first of all, and then I cry.

“The fact is we just love each other...It's a nightmare for me. And it’s a nightmare, I’m sure, for my lovely wife."

Under the Fair Deal scheme (Nursing Homes Support Scheme), a person is given financial support to assist them in securing a long-term nursing home position.

The applicant has their medical and financial needs assessed to qualify for the scheme.