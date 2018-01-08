Man left shaken after ’spear’ flies through windscreen on M50

Back to Ireland Home

by Greg Murphy

A man had a narrow escape while driving home on Dublin’s M50 after a metre long piece of metal flew through his windshield and embedded itself on in his back seat.

Jason Piggot was driving home to Galway, following a truck carrying cars, when it suddenly swerved.

Mr Piggot told the Radio 1’s Liveline that his windscreen shattered and there was bang before he pulled into the hard shoulder.

Looking back into his rear seats, Mr Piggot saw a long piece of metal that looked like a spear, which had bounced off his bonnet, went through the windscreen and impaled itself in the armrest of the back seat, between two children’s booster seats.

According to Mr Piggot, the truck in front had momentarily pulled in but then pulled back out on to the motorway and drove off.

He has since found out that the missle was part of a leaf spring from the suspension of a large vehicle.

Listen to the full interview below.
KEYWORDS: M50, Liveline

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland