Man left shaken after ’spear’ flies through windscreen on M50

by Greg Murphy

A man had a narrow escape while driving home on Dublin’s M50 after a metre long piece of metal flew through his windshield and embedded itself on in his back seat.

This is the damage that the flying missile did to Jasons car @talktojoe1850 #liveline pic.twitter.com/sZCq6NuslO — Liveline (@Liveline_RTE) January 8, 2018

Jason Piggot was driving home to Galway, following a truck carrying cars, when it suddenly swerved.

Mr Piggot told the Radio 1’s Liveline that his windscreen shattered and there was bang before he pulled into the hard shoulder.

Looking back into his rear seats, Mr Piggot saw a long piece of metal that looked like a spear, which had bounced off his bonnet, went through the windscreen and impaled itself in the armrest of the back seat, between two children’s booster seats.

Jason Piggot tells @talktojoe1850 that he was driving on the M50 when a solid piece of metal came through the windscreen of his car and narrowly missed the child seat in the back of his car #Liveline pic.twitter.com/LBSskh2Y0G — Liveline (@Liveline_RTE) January 8, 2018

According to Mr Piggot, the truck in front had momentarily pulled in but then pulled back out on to the motorway and drove off.

He has since found out that the missle was part of a leaf spring from the suspension of a large vehicle.

