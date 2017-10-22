Man killed while working on roof repairs on West Cork farm

Gardaí have confirmed that a man died this afternoon after he fell while repairing a roof on a farm in West Cork.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1pm today in Kilgarriffe near Clonakilty.

The man, who was in his early 50s, is understood to have fallen from a teleporter. He had been working on repairs to the roof of a shed when the incident occurred.

The man is understood to be a father and to have lived in the local area.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem is due to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.