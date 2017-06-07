Man killed in suspected hit-and-run named locally

A man killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Arklow in the early hours of Monday morning has been named locally as Declan Kelly, writes William O'Toole.

Mr Kelly (aged 49) was found dead on the Coolgreaney road shortly after 2.40am with what were described by Gardaí as horrific injuries.

A post-mortem examination on Mr Kelly’s remains was carried out yesterday and it is understood that the results were inconclusive.

Gardaí sealed off a second area near where the victim's body yesterday as they try to piece together the tragic circumstances surrounding Mr Kelly’s death.

A suspect in the horrific case has been identified and Gardaí say a man in his 40s presented himself at Arklow Garda station shortly after the incident and is helping them with their inquiries.

A Blue Ford Mondeo car was also taken for forensic examination and Gardaí are working on a number of theories into Mr Kelly’s death, including whether a second vehicle was involved or if the victim's body was moved.

Gardaí are continuing to trawl through CCTV in the area in an effort to piece together Mr Kelly’s last movements.

Yesterday Gardaí attached to the divisional search unit found significant items at an area about 2km from where Mr Kelly’s body was found.

Mr Kelly came from a well-respected local family and was well known in the farming community.

He worked as a concrete groover and was also a member of the Irish Cattle Foot Trimmers Association.

Mr Kelly also cared for his father following the death of his mother a few years ago.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Pat Fitzgerald said locals are in shock following the incident.

"Declan was a member of a very well-liked family, very well-known in farming circles too,” he said.

It is understood that further examinations of Mr Kelly’s body are expected to be carried out today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of anyone with information to contact them at Arklow Garda station on 0402 26320.