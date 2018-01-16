Man killed in multi-vehicle collision on M7

A man in his 70s has been killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 between Limerick and Nenagh.

A section of the southbound lane is closed follow the three-car collision which happened at Junction 27 Birdhill at around 2pm.

Two other drivers have been brought to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place. The southbound lanes of the motorway between junctions 26 (Nenagh) and 27 (Birdhill) expected to remain closed to traffic overnight.

Gardaí are looking for witnesses that were travelling on the M7 this afternoon to contact Nenagh Garda Station (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Digital desk