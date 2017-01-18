Man killed, daughter injured, in Dublin accident

A man has died and his daughter has been injured after they were knocked down in Dublin last night.

The man and his daughter were walking on the Newcastle Road in Lucan when they were struck by an SUV just before 9pm.

Both of them were taken to hospital for treatment. The man, who was in his 60s, was later pronounced dead.

His daughter's injuries are not life-threatening. She is 17 years old.

Gardaí at Clondalkin station are investigating. A forensic collision investigation was carried out at the scene and the road has re-opened.

The man is the fourth pedestrian to be killed over the past four days. A woman in her 60s died after she was struck by a car in Kilkenny on Sunday. On Monday, two women in their 60s were killed as they were crossing the road at Hunterstown in Louth.