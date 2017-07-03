Man jailed for sexually assaulting 66-year-old neighbour in Cork
A man has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting his 66-year-old neighbour in Cork.
The 51-year-old accused, who is originally from Limerick, put a cushion over his victim’s mouth.
The Judge said the woman was attacked in a brutal and shocking manner and now considers her home a crime scene.
The mother of three had been living alone at the time of the attack.
