Man jailed for life for beating man to death in a row over Chihuahuas

A man has been jailed for life for beating a man to death with a hatchet in a row over payment for the breeding of Chihuahuas.

Josh Turner of Mooretown in Ratoath, County Meath was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Nevin outside a house in Navan in November 2015.

From left to right: Wayne Cluskey, Christopher Nevin and Josh Turner. Pictures: Ciara Wilkinson.

In her victim impact statement, Christopher Nevin’s wife Lisa said a part of her died the day her husband was brutally murdered.

She said she used to be a “normal, happy person” who never knew what hate was, but hoped the two men who killed him “burned in hell”.

Earlier this month, Josh Turner was convicted of his murder.

His co-accused Wayne Cluskey, who lived with him in Ratoath at the time, was found guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard it happened in “the snap of a finger” after Mr Turner went to see Mr Nevin about payment for the breeding of Chihuahuas.

He had given him a male Chihuahua to cover his three female dogs, but only one pup was produced and an argument ensued.

Mr Turner delivered a number of fatal blows to the head with a hatchet and was handed the mandatory life sentence for murder today.

Mr Cluskey, who armed himself with an axe before intervening and striking Mr. Nevin a number of times in the body, will be sentenced next week.