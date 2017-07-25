Man jailed for eight years after 'vicious' attack on 89-year-old widow

A 25-year-old year old man who had a history of criminal offences has been jailed for eight years after what was described as a "vicious, violent, savage, and brutal" attack on an elderly woman at her home, writes Ciara Phelan.

Eva Sutton, 89, woke from her sleep the early hours of September 10, 2015, after Michael Cash from Ashlawn Park in Ballybrack, Dublin kicked his way through the front door of Ms Sutton's home.

The career criminal was joined by an accomplice, Jamie O'Brien who is already serving a ten-year sentence for the same crime.

Ms Sutton after the attack. Pic:RTÉ

Ms Sutton who has been described as a "decent, wonderful, kind" widow has not returned to her home of over 50 years since the vicious assault and now lives in a nursing home.

Ms Sutton suffered seven broken ribs, a punctured lung and cuts and scars to her face which required stitches.

At Wicklow Circuit court, Judge Michael O'Shea said that no mercy or sympathy was shown to Ms Sutton and that the attack ruined her life and robbed her independence.

Despite pleading with the men to stop, they dragged her by her hair from room to room before tying her up with her dog's lead.

Ms Sutton told RTÉ news that she has passed her home but can not look at the house because of the awful memories.

Speaking to Paul Reynolds,Eva Sutton says she never went back to her home of 50 years following the attack & is now living in a nursing home pic.twitter.com/K3rSxE7leS — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 25, 2017

Cash and O'Brien ransacked the house before escaping with a number of Ms Sutton's personal possessions which included diamond and eternity rings and watches. They also tried to pull her wedding ring from her finger but failed to do so.

The attackers showed her no mercy despite her telling them: "I'm dying, I'm dying."

Judge O'Shea said Ms Sutton was in a vulnerable, hopeless situation and they subjected her to a savagery unimaginable to another human being.

A "humiliating, terrifying horrific, degrading ordeal."

Cash who has 96 previous convictions, 29 of those for previous thefts and burglaries, was on bail at the time of attack.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison with the final two suspended.