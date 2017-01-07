Man injured in paramilitary-style shooting in Belfast
07/01/2017 - 11:04:05Back to Ireland Home
A man has been injured in a paramilitary-style shooting in Belfast, police said.
The incident took place in the Ardmonagh Parade area of Belfast at around 10pm on Friday.
The man, 21, was shot in both legs, and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the PSNI.
Join the conversation - comment here