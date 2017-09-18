Man injured in hands and legs during 'brutal and savage' attack

A man has been shot in the hands and legs during a "savage" paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast, police said.

He was targeted in Norglen Parade on Sunday evening.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Rowland said: "This was a brutal and savage attack on a man in a densely populated residential area and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist us with our inquiries to contact detectives."

The attack was reported to police just before 9.30pm and happened at a grassy area of the street.