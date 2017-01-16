Man injured in Dublin shooting incident
A man has been shot in Dublin.
The attack happened around 11pm off Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun.
The shooting victim has been rushed to hospital.
Gardaí do not believe the man's injuries are life threatening.
