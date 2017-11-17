Man in stable condition after stabbing in Dublin’s inner city
Gardaí in Kevin St are investigating a stabbing incident, that occurred at approximately 10.30pm last night.
The incident occurred on South Circular Road near Harrington Street.
The injured male, aged 23, received a stab wound was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment.
His current condition is described as stable.
At this stage gardaí have no description of the attacker.
Investigations are on going.
