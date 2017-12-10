Man in stable condition after emergency surgery due to stabbing in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in County Waterford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man in his thirties was seriously injured after being stabbed during a row between two men shorty after 3am on Keating Street in Dungarvan.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital Waterford where he underwent emergency surgery, and is in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is being held at Dungarvan Garda Station.