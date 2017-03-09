Man in serious condition after Dublin hit-and-run
A man has been knocked down in a hit-and-run incident overnight and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
A car struck the man at Hazelwood Drive in the Artane area of Dublin at around 10pm last night.
An off-duty fireman and member of the public were first on the scene before he was taken to Beaumont Hospital.
The car involved in the incident was found abandoned a short time later at Beechlawn grove near Parnells GAA club.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and particularly the man who assisted at the scene before Gardai arrived to contact them.
