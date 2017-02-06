Man in serious condition after alleged assault in Roscommon

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition following an alleged assault in county Roscommon overnight.

It happened in Erris Bay, Boyle at around 4.30am.

The man is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where his condition is described as serious.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the incident.

He is being detained at Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.