Man in hospital with serious head injuries after incident outside Dublin nightclub

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault on a man outside a nightclub at Co Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were call to the scene at 3.40am in Airside, Swords and discovered a seriously injured man being attended to by nightclub staff.

The injured man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

The scene is preserved and a Garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí would like to speak anybody who may have witnessed an altercation between two men outside the club between 3am and 3.30am.

In particular, we would like to speak with the driver of a light or bright coloured taxi who picked up a man on the roadway close to where the injured man was being treated.

There was at least one other occupant in the taxi at the time.

The man who got into the taxi is described as wearing a light coloured short-sleeved t-shirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-6664700.