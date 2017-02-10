Man in hospital after he exits taxi on bridge and enters River Shannon

By David Raleigh

A man has been taken to hospital after getting out of a taxi on a bridge in Limerick and entering the River Shannon.

The man, aged in his 20s, was rescued from the water by members of Limerick City and County Fire Service who received the emergency call around 10pm tonight.

"A call came into Limerick City Fire Station that a man had exited a taxi on Shannon Bridge and entered the River Shannon. A male and female passerby threw a life buoy which the man held onto," a source said.

"Within three minutes of receiving the call, Limerick Fire Service Swiftwater Rescue Technicians launched their Rescue Boat - FireSwift - and rescued the man from the water," they said.

"He was brought to a slipway near St Michael's Rowing Club where he was treated on scene by firefighters and HSE paramedics."

File photo of Shannon Bridge in Limerick.

The source said the man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick "where his physical condition is believed to be stable".

Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident by Valentia Coast Guard and its volunteer crews launched two boats in the rescue operation.

A LMSR spokesperson said: "Well done to the member of the public who reached the person in the water with a life ring, and to the crew of Limerick Fire and Rescue who took the person from the water and brought them to the awaiting ambulance."