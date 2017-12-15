Man in hospital after crash in Donegal

A man is seriously injured after a crash in Co. Donegal this morning.

The 4x4 he was driving collided with a stone wall at around 3.10am this morning on the main Buncrana to Letterkenny Road at Tieveban, Burnfoot.

Emergency services attended the scene, which is around five miles from Buncrana, and took the 22-year-old man to Letterkenny University Hospital.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The road is closed for a forensic investigation and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have said that articulated vehicles will be directed to go via Carndonagh.

Witnesses or anyone who was on that stretch of road between 2.50am and 3.20am this morning are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.