Man in hospital after being stabbed during robbery in Dublin

A man has been stabbed by a number of youths during a robbery in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí said the man, in his early 30s, is in St James Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was seriously assaulted by the teenagers who robbed his phone.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his teens in connection with the assault on Crane Lane, Dublin 2, at around 3.30am this morning.

A taxi driver helped the injured man and took him to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Gardaí were given a description of the suspects and they made an arrest a short time later.

The phone was recovered when the arrest was made and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

The arrested man is being held at Pearse Street Garda Station, under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.