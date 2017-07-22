Man in hospital after being stabbed during robbery in Dublin
A man has been stabbed by a number of youths during a robbery in Dublin this morning.
Gardaí said the man, in his early 30s, is in St James Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was seriously assaulted by the teenagers who robbed his phone.
Gardaí have arrested a man in his teens in connection with the assault on Crane Lane, Dublin 2, at around 3.30am this morning.
A taxi driver helped the injured man and took him to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
Gardaí were given a description of the suspects and they made an arrest a short time later.
The phone was recovered when the arrest was made and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.
The arrested man is being held at Pearse Street Garda Station, under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.