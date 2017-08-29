Man in his 60s has died following collision with articulated truck

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 1pm today.

The incident occurred at Ballyduff, Knocknagoshel, County Kerry on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

A man in his 60s was seriously injured after his van was involved in a collision with an articulated truck.

He was brought to Kerry University Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed while it is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.