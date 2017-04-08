Man in his 50s has died after an accident at his home in Wexford
08/04/2017 - 20:33:17Back to Ireland Home
A man in his 50s has died after an accident at his home in County Wexford this morning.
He received injuries to his head and was brought to Wexford General Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
It is believed that the man had a homemade incinerator and he was burning material at the time when the accident took place.
A garda spokesman confirmed that they are currently investigating the incident.
Join the conversation - comment here