Man in his 20s shot in both legs in Belfast

A man has been shot in Belfast.

The PSNI said it is currently at the scene of the shooting in the Whiterock Drive area of the city.

Police were called at around a 7.15pm this evening after receiving reports a man in his 20s had been shot a number of times in both legs.

He is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The PSNI have described the incident as a reckless and brutal attack on a defenceless man.