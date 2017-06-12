Man in his 20s 'seriously injured' in Limerick hit and run

Gardaí have appealed for information after a young male pedestrian was seriously injured in a suspected hit and run, in Croom, Co Limerick, this morning, writes David Raleigh.

The man was discovered around 2.30am in the townland of Carhue, about a kilometre outside Croom on the Ballingarry Road.

The man, aged in his twenties, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is described as being in a "serious" condition.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.

Superintendent Tom O'Connor said: "We got a report of a hit and run and a young man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries."

"We have a forensic collision investigator at the scene and we are treating it as a serious incident."

Superintendent O'Connor added: "We'd like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Carhue area around 2am to contact us at Newcastle West garda station."

Meanwhile, gardaí do not suspect foul play in the death of a woman a short distance from Croom.

The body of the woman, aged in her 60s, was discovered in her cottage, between Croom and Banogue, last Sunday.

Gardaí are preparing a file for the local coroner.