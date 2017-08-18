Man in critical condition in hospital after being found with 'significant' injuries in Bray

Gardaí investigating the discovery of an injured man in Bray on Tuesday, August 15 are appealing for witnesses.

A 56-year-old man was found on Dargle Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow at 5.55am on Tuesday last with what are described as significant injuries.

He is currently in a critical condition in St Vincent's University Hospital.

The injured man is 5’8’’, of thin build with short grey hair. He was wearing a wine coloured jacket, a black t-shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí have identified the man but are anxious to establish how these injuries occurred.

They are looking for anyone who may have seen the man between 11.35pm Monday night to 5.55am Tuesday morning to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.