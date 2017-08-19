Man in critical condition following Kilkenny stabbing

Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating a serious stabbing incident this evening have issued an appeal for witnesses.

At 7pm this evening gardaí were called to the scene of a stabbing incident at a house on Love Lane, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. On arrival they discovered a man in his early 20s on the street with stab injuries.

The man was brought to St Luke’s Hospital where he is described as being in a critical condition.

Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the Love Lane area of Castlecomer this evening between 5pm and 7pm to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.