Man in critical condition following gang attack in Antrim

A man remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked by a gang of up to five men in Ballymena, Co Antrim police said.

The 37-year-old was assaulted in the North Road area of the town at around 3.30am on Sunday January 29.

It is believed that the culprits then made off in the direction of Cullybackey Road.

The PSNI said the man was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as serious.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police.