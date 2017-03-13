Man in critical condition following assault in Clonakilty

Gardaí investigating an assault that occurred outside a public house in Cork on Saturday March 11 are appealing for witnesses.

A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries during the incident at Pearse Street in Clonakilty, which occurred shortly before 12.30am.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 8821570, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.