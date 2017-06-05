Man in critical condition after Louth road accident

Gardaí are dealing with a serious road traffic accident on the M1 near Drogheda in Co Louth.

It is understood that the driver of a vehicle is in a critical condition after the accident, which happened in the Julianstown area this morning.

The M1 road is closed southbound at junction 9 and diversions are in place.

