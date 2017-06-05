Man in critical condition after Louth road accident
Gardaí are dealing with a serious road traffic accident on the M1 near Drogheda in Co Louth.
It is understood that the driver of a vehicle is in a critical condition after the accident, which happened in the Julianstown area this morning.
The M1 road is closed southbound at junction 9 and diversions are in place.
LOUTH: Heavy southbound on the M1 to exit at J10 due to closure. Also very busy through Drogheda. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 5, 2017