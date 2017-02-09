Man in critical condition after falling into lake

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after he fell into a lake in Co Tipperary this morning, writes Patrick Flynn.

The alarm was raised at around 9.30am when a person was reported to be in the water at Terryglass on Lough Derg.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted and the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat based at Domineer and the Killaloe (Clare) unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also alerted and requested to respond.

The man was pulled from the water by the crew of a local boat and taken ashore.

The casualty has been airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated.