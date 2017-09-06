Man in critical condition after falling into Grand Canal after hurling final

A Galway man is in a critical condition after falling into the Grand Canal in Dublin.

The 23-year-old was pulled from the water at Portobello Harbour in the early hours of Sunday morning, after becoming separated from his friends after the All Ireland Hurling Final.

He was brought to St. James Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are anxious to speak with any persons who may have witnessed the incident, especially a male and female who came to the assistance of the young man.

You can contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station if you have any information.