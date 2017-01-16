Man in court in connection with Offaly stabbing granted bail

A 21-year-old man has has been released on conditional bail after he was charged over a stabbing in Birr, Co. Offaly which left a man in critical condition.

Gardai were alerted over an alleged assault at McAuley Drive, Birr, County Offaly on Sunday morning shortly after 1am.

A man, aged in his mid-twenties, suffered serious stab wounds during the incident.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where his condition is described as critical.

The scene was preserved and technically examined while a man was arrested in the vicinity on Sunday.

He was detained at Birr Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 before he faced a court appearance.

The accused, Barry Hehir, 21, from McAuley Drive, Birr was brought to appear before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court this afternoon.

He was charged with assault causing harm to Darragh Daly at McAuley Drive on Jan. 15.

Garda Michael Lynagh told the district court that Mr Hehir made no reply when charged with the offence. He said directions from the DPP were awaited and there was no objection to bail with conditions.

Solicitor Conor Ruane, for Mr Hehir, said his client would abide by bail terms and would reside with an aunt at an address in Edenderry, in Co. Offaly.

Judge Halpin agreed to impose the conditions sought by Garda Lynagh.

Mr Hehir, dressed in a grey jumper, blue jeans and brown shoes, was warned that he would have to abstain from alcohol, obey a curfew between 8pm and 8am daily, stay out of Birr, reside at the address in Edenderry and “not have any contact with witnesses in this case, by any means including social media”.

The defendant, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded on bail in his own bond of €200 to appear at Tullamore District Court on Feb. 8 next. Legal aid was granted.

Meanwhile, gardai have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who reside at or were in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road and Pound Street areas between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday.