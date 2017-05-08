Man in 90s hospitalised following aggravated burglary

An elderly man is being treated in hospital for head injures this morning after an aggravated burglary in Tipperary last night.

The man who is in his 90s was at home with his wife in Roscrea, when two men broke into their home and assaulted him, they escaped with a quantity of cash.

The woman who is in her 80s wasn't injured in the attack.

The scene has been preserved and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.