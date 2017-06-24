Man in 80s dies after being knocked down in Mayo

An elderly pedestrian has died in a crash in Mayo.

The man in his 80s was knocked down on the N60 at Logatemple, Claremorris at about 1am this morning.

The driver and two passengers in the car were uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed to allow a forensic examination take place and diversions are in place between Claremorris and Balla.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.