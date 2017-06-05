Man in 50's dies in M1 crash

A single vehicle crash in County Meath has claimed the life of a man in his 50s.

The accident happened on the M1 - between Junctions 7 and 8 Southbound - near Julianstown at around 8:30am this morning.

The man was driving an articulated truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A stretch of the motorway was closed earlier to facilitate a technical examination.

LOUTH: Heavy southbound on the M1 to exit at J10 due to closure. Also very busy through Drogheda. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 5, 2017

Earlier: Gardaí are dealing with a serious road traffic accident on the M1 near Drogheda in Co Louth.

It is understood that the driver of a vehicle is in a critical condition after the accident, which happened in the Julianstown area this morning.

The M1 road is closed southbound at junction 9 and diversions are in place.