Man in 40s dies after motorcycle accident in Kilkenny

A man in his 40s has died after a motorcycle accident this morning.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses after the crash which took place at Ballymack, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny at around 9.15am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at the scene is closed pending an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.