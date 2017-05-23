Man in 30s who died in Portugal was from Portlaoise

A man in his 30s from Portlaoise has died in Portugal.

His body was found by friends at an apartment in the holiday resort of Albufeira yesterday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family.

The cause of death is not yet known but a police investigation has been launched.

Fr Paddy Byrne from the Portlaoise Parish said: "He's a man that's well-known and regarded in our community.

"I didn't know him personally, but I know his family and I spent time yesterday with them as they learned of this huge shock in terms of his death, and what implications of that loss will mean for them and the future," he said.