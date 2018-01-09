Man in 20s due in court in connection with Dublin burglary
A man in his 20s is due before the courts this morning charged in connection with a Dublin burglary.
A woman in her 80s was robbed by a man on St Margaret's Road in Finglas yesterday.
Property stolen during the incident was recovered by Gardaí following a search of nearby waste ground.
The man will appear at Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the robbery.
- Digital Desk
