Man in 20s due in court in connection with Dublin burglary

A man in his 20s is due before the courts this morning charged in connection with a Dublin burglary.

A woman in her 80s was robbed by a man on St Margaret's Road in Finglas yesterday.

Property stolen during the incident was recovered by Gardaí following a search of nearby waste ground.

The man will appear at Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the robbery.

