Man hospitalised in Dublin after car is set alight while he was inside

Gardaí are investigating after a car was set alight while a man slept inside.

The incident occurred in Dublin, along Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge at around 11.15pm last night.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with minor injuries.

It is reported that he is believed to be homeless.

Gardaí in Irishtown are investigating the incident and no arrests have yet been made.