Man hospitalised following stabbing in Dundalk

A 34-year-old man man has been hospitalised following a stabbing on the Dublin Road in Dundalk.

Gardaí were called to a house in Mullaharlin Park to discover the man with apparent stab wounds at approximately 11pm last night.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he is described as being in a stable condition.

The man's house and the location the incident happened have been preserved pending forensic examination.

Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station of the Garda Confidential Line.